Celebrate Christmas at Mars Music Hall with Rivertree Church

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - For some, it might be a tradition to attend a special Christmas Eve worship service with your family. But for many, that might be something you’ve never done before.

If that is something you’re looking for this year, you’re in luck! Many churches around the area are hosting services this year and we learned about one happening in downtown this month.

Rivertree Church in Huntsville is hosting a Christmas Eve Eve service. That’s not a typo. The service is happening the day before Christmas Eve. Payton Walker sat down with the church’s worship pastor, Joshua Price, to hear more about the special night of celebration.

You have multiple opportunities to check out a service happening at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. at Mars Music Hall on December 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat