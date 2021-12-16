Deals
Arab man injured in car accident while helping tornado victims in Kentucky

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A man with a servant’s heart like no other; is how family and friends describe Steve Harper.

“He said this is what I live for, and everyone knows that he lives to help people, and Steve is at his happiest working for the Lord and people,” said Steve’s sister, Kristi Walker.

When Harper learned about the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and surrounding states, he and a friend left Arab to lend a hand.

“They took off within 30 minutes, and Steve loaded up with water, and his friend had generators. They took off to Murray and Mayfield, Kentucky to help the areas that had been damaged by the tornadoes,” said Walker.

Walker said after helping families for hours in Kentucky, she received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday that Steve and his friend were involved in a serious car accident. It happened on Highway 80 and 641, North of Murray, Kentucky.

She said the red light was out because of the power outages, and they were in an intersection before they knew it.

“Their vehicle t-boned another vehicle, so their vehicle hit another vehicle,” said Walker.

Harper was med flighted to TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville with a broken arm and head injuries.

“At this point, everything is in the lords’ hands, and the one thing I would want Steve’s message to be left with is that whatever happens may God get the glory, and he may be lifted up and honored,” said Walker.

Harper is currently in the trauma ICU on a ventilator and has had to have surgery. His friend suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

