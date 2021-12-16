Alabama’s first case of Omicron variant found in western part of state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant is now in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Thursday that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contract lab found the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a specimen from a person in the West Central Public Health District.

The person developed mild symptoms in early December and got a COVID test. No travel history was reported outside of Alabama.

The West Central Public Health District includes:

Lamar

Fayette

Walker

Pickens

Sumter

Greene

Hale

Perry

Bibb

Chilton

Tuscaloosa

The variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in a person in west Alabama (ADPH website)

“We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Alabamians know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep our residents safe,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said

While Omicron is classified by the CDC as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against Omicron.

Dr. Harris said this new finding underscores the importance of continued efforts by all Alabamians to limit the spread of COVID-19 in any form. ”We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” he said. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

Meanwhile, health officials urge the public to take the following steps to protect against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:

Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster

Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings

Stay at least 6 feet from other people, especially if you are at higher risk of getting very sick

Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed

Stay home if you are sick

Wash hands frequently

Stay away from crowds

Improve ventilation in your home and workplace

Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have underlying risk factors or live with someone who does.

