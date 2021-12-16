Deals
4 charged with drug trafficking after authorities seize nearly 9 pounds of cocaine

9 pounds of cocaine seized
9 pounds of cocaine seized(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after nearly nine pounds of cocaine was seized by authorities in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force recently seized 8.9 pounds of cocaine. Authorities say the street value of the cocaine is approximately $400,000.

The suspects charged in this case are identified as, Stefann Vargas Tavares, Brian Trinidad, Yandwin Miguel Corniel and Javier Molina, all of New York. Officers have charged them with trafficking cocaine.

Each suspect was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

