Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

What do people in Europe eat around the holidays?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - While many people celebrate different holidays, gathering around the table with loved ones is something everyone understands.

TVL wanted to find out how people celebrate this season in different parts of the world and today’s stop is Europe! Kristen Caroselli is the Executive Head Chef at The Poppy and Parliament in downtown Huntsville. She joins Payton Walker to talk about some of the unique dishes our friends across the pond enjoy this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
Alan Devon Ross was arrested by Decatur Police after it says he violated SORNA.
Registered sex offender arrested after officiating youth basketball game
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

We are on your side with a few safety tips before you fry a turkey this thanksgiving.
Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving
Getting to know the WAFF First Alert Weather Team
What does the WAFF First Alert Weather Team like for breakfast?
Piper Leaf & Tea Co open a new location in Lacey Springs
Huntsville's Piper And Leaf Tea Co expanding to Lacey Springs
Rookiez Wingz
Black Restaurant Week means much needed exposure for new businesses
While things are slowly but surely getting back to normal amid the pandemic, restaurant owners...
Hartselle restaurant owners concerned about low-staffing issues