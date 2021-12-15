Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

For your Wednesday afternoon we are looking comfortable and in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will get us through the afternoon hours and keep us mild overnight.

Warm winds will push in moisture over the next few days, not only bringing in added cloud coverage, but eventually rain to the Valley.

We are looking above average for the next few days and nights with change moving in Saturday evening. A dip in temperatures and the best shot at widespread rain will move in ahead of a cold front. As we move into Sunday, we will see our temperatures return to near average.

Following the weekend, temperatures will be in the 50s for highs with rain sticking around.

