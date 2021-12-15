Deals
Warming up day by day; Rain returns tomorrow

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Good morning! Not quite as cold to start off today!

Much warmer this morning across the Valley as temperatures are into the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds out there this morning and we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Wind from the south will bring in more warmth this afternoon as we will be back into the mid to upper 60s. Gusts at times today may be around 15 mph, but nothing too crazy.

More warmth on the way tomorrow, but we will also see even more cloud cover. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely make it into the low 70s. Along with the clouds, showers will move in later in the afternoon Thursday ahead of a front. This primarily will impact northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Showers are likely to retreat to the north on Friday but they make their way back on Saturday morning. Showers will be possible each day into early next week with falling temperatures over the weekend as well.

Next Tuesday is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice is at 9:58am Tuesday, December 21st. It might be the only day in the next week or so that actually feels like winter. At this point, high temperatures next Tuesday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

