Volunteer fire departments in need of volunteers across Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you or anyone you know is looking for a way to serve your community, volunteer fire departments across Madison County are in need of your help.

Every volunteer fire department in the county is in need of volunteer firefighters. There is also a need for EMTs and support personnel.

Toney volunteer firefighter Michael Shrum tells WAFF 48 it’s due to growth in the area.

“We’re in dire need of people. Our communities are growing. Housing developments are sprouting up everywhere. And we need people,” said Shrum. “On average this year so far, we’ve run over 1300 calls for service.”

