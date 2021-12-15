Deals
Advertisement

Utility crews working power outage

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says its Electric Operations team is responding to a power outage in north Huntsville Tuesday night.

The outage is impacting customers from University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

Officials say service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

