Utility crews working power outage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says its Electric Operations team is responding to a power outage in north Huntsville Tuesday night.

The outage is impacting customers from University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

Officials say service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

