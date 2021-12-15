Thrift shopping gains recent popularity in Tennessee Valley

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With inflation on new goods on the rise, an old standard, the thrift store, is back.

Sonya Nix owns two North Alabama locations, one in Decatur and one in Cullman, of her consignment store “Better than Before,” Nix says in the last few years, she’s seen tremendous growth in shoppers.

“The prices are phenomenal, the savings cannot be matched. It’s actually almost a thrill and a challenge and the things that you can find in the resale industry are not like anything you can find in the new retail industry nowadays,” said Nix.

Nancy Dennis from the Alabama Retail Association says overall retail sales were up 18% in October, and thrift shops have been a growing industry in recent years.

“Consumers continue to look for deals and so that is just another avenue for them besides discount stores to find things that are maybe a little bit below retail prices,” said Dennis.

And supply chain issues don’t exist in this industry.

“Our merchandise isn’t sitting on a cargo ship in the middle of the ocean waiting to get to you. We have merchandise in store, the selection is huge,” said Nix.

Both Nix and Dennis say they believe the stigma around thrift shopping and even second hand gifting is going away. And for the holidays, Nix says with resale options, you can give more for less.

“Don’t let those old stereotypes keep you from finding a great bargain and a really good shopping experience that you won’t find at a mall,” said Nix.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.