1 killed following shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed on Wednesday following a shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, two people are in custody following the shooting that occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies tell WAFF 48 the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The Rogersville Police Department is leading the investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is assisting officers.

