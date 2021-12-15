Deals
1 killed following shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed on Wednesday following a shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, two people are in custody following the shooting that occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies tell WAFF 48 the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The Rogersville Police Department is leading the investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is assisting officers.

This is an ongoing investigation; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

