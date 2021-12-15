Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges released on bond

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Officer arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday, is now free on bond.

According to court documents, Ryan Manning was released on $50,000 bond Monday night.

Manning, 32, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers found that they had enough evidence to charge Manning with willful abuse of a child and domestic violence second-degree.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse caused “multiple fractures.” However, it doesn’t go into detail on how those injuries were inflicted.

We know Manning will make his first court appearance on Jan. 11.

This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for more details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.