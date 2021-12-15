Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the 50s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s. A south wind will continue Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs Thursday and Friday will be around 70.

A few showers for northwest Alabama and parts of Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like a stalled frontal boundary will set up over Tennessee through Saturday morning.

This front will move south Saturday and we will have widespread light to moderate rain most of the day Saturday. Colder Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Dry weather is expected Sunday through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.