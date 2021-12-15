North Alabama Homebuilding Academy creates mobile classroom, workshop on wheels for students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders of the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy (NAHA) are preparing to launch a new program to help teenagers across the Tennessee Valley learn more about the trade industry.

They’ve created a workshop on wheels for students to enjoy in the spring! It’s similar to a mobile classroom, filled with power tools and supplies of all sorts. The goal is to reach the younger generation and introduce them to the trade industry early on.

“We’ll be able to take it to a school, have students come out and go through the trailer and see what they can experience at the academy,” said Larry Durham, chairman of NAHA.

Students will be introduced to different power tools and the items trade workers use on a daily basis to perform their work. The goal is to start taking the workshop on wheels to local middle schools and high schools in the spring. Right now, leaders at the Homebuilding Academy are putting in cabinets and they are planning to custom wrap the trailer.

“We are going to custom wrap the trailer so that everybody will be able to identify us when we pull up to their school,” said Tommy Davis, administrator for NAHA. “The schools have been very gracious to allow us to come in and talk to their students and so we are going to see how this goes and if it grows then we may add additional ones [trailers] later on.”

Durham said his team is working closely with school leaders across the Valley to bring this fun and valuable experience to students.

“I think a lot of young people today really don’t understand what’s available to them in the trades from an education standpoint, job opportunities, career opportunities,” Durham said. “And recently, we’ve been able to work with our local counselors at school systems and get them to help us get the message to the students. Like I said, the more we can get in front of them and show them these opportunities, hopefully that will reach them.”

If you are interested in learning more about the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy and the programs/classes available, visit their website here: https://www.gobuildyourfuture.com/.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.