Morgan County Deputy injured after responding to call with EMS

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy was injured on Tuesday night while assisting EMS on a call in the Hulaco area.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to an incident when their ear was bitten off. The deputy’s ear was torn after struggling with the subject, according to the MCSO.

The deputy was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The MCSO said the subject was detained and the scene is secure. This is an active investigation, stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

