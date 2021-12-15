Deals
Marshall County organization collect donations for tornado victims in Kentucky

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - In Marshall County, an organization is lending a helping hand to tornado victims in Kentucky.

The devastation from a series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky, hit close to home for many people in North Alabama, like Felicia Jones.

“My pastor and some of our members of the church are from the Mayfield area in Kentucky where it was hit,” said Jones.

Jones is the co-founder and manager of Caring Heart Thrift Store in Arab. After seeing the devastation and trail of debris left behind, she decided to start a collection drive.

“Right here at the Holidays, I couldn’t imagine losing everything, and there isn’t anywhere you can go to buy what you need,” said Jones. “They’re basically at our mercy, and anybody willing to donate because they would have to drive hours to find supplies if they had money to purchase it.”

Some of the most needed items include flashlights, new bedding, air mattresses, diapers, towels, and water. Jones said a crew of volunteers will be heading to Kentucky on Thursday; to drop off supplies at High Pointe Baptist Church.

Another team will go next week to bring additional donations and Christmas toys to give out to families.

“We just want people to remember that there are people who care, and there are people that will go out of their way to make the world a better place,” said Jones.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at the thrift store until Dec. 23. You may also mail donations; directly to High Point Baptist Church, 220 W Farthing St. Mayfield, KY 42066.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

