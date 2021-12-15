Deals
Judge sentences Morgan County man to life without parole

Fuqua was convicted of murder following a four-day trial in October
Shadeed Fuqua
Shadeed Fuqua(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Shadeed Fuqua, the man who was convicted for murdering 27-year-old Jermaine Jones, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

On December 15, Judge Charles Elliott handed down the sentence to Fuqua at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Fuqua was convicted of murder following the four-day trial in October 2021.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

