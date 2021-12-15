Judge sentences Morgan County man to life without parole

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Shadeed Fuqua, the man who was convicted for murdering 27-year-old Jermaine Jones, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

On December 15, Judge Charles Elliott handed down the sentence to Fuqua at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Fuqua was convicted of murder following the four-day trial in October 2021.

