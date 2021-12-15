Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

How to avoid break-ins during the holidays

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine a person walking up to your door in the middle of the night, turning your doorknob to see if it opens, and the only reason you knew about it was it was caught on the doorbell camera.

This is what Megan Lee’s sister woke up to at 2:30 AM. A man she didn’t know at her door, checking the doorknob.

“It was super suspicious and definitely seems planned,” said Lee.

This wasn’t the first time the man had stopped by in the wee hours of the night.

Lee reported it to her apartment complex. She was told this is common in newer apartments because people will try to steal the appliances or stay warm in the cold winter months.

“He was just going about and checking to see if the apartments possibly unlocked so he could get in and get the new appliances,” said Lee.

Just this week, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a truck involved in several burglaries at homes under construction in Hazel Green where appliances have been stolen.

Madison County Sheriff Warning
Madison County Sheriff Warning(GRAY)

Burglaries jump in the months of December and January.

Huntsville Police Officer Lt. Grady Thigpen has some advice to keep your home safe while you may be away traveling.

“Find out if you have a local community watch group. If you do talk to them and find out if they can keep an eye on the house. Keep your home well lit, leave a light or two on, or if you have friends and family that can come by and periodically check on the house do so,” said Thigpen.

Other advice from police:

  • Plan ahead: Ask the post office to hold your mail and have a friend or family member remove packages from your doorstep.
  • Avoid hiding spots: Do not leave spare keys outside your home.
  • Also, register your alarm system through the city of Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
Alan Devon Ross was arrested by Decatur Police after it says he violated SORNA.
Registered sex offender arrested after officiating youth basketball game
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

1 killed following shooting at Elk River Apartments in Rogersville
Hospital employee vaccine number update
Hospital employee vaccine number update
WAFF 48 News at 5
WAFF 48 News at 5
HPD adding officers
HPD adding officers