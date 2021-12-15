How to avoid break-ins during the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine a person walking up to your door in the middle of the night, turning your doorknob to see if it opens, and the only reason you knew about it was it was caught on the doorbell camera.

This is what Megan Lee’s sister woke up to at 2:30 AM. A man she didn’t know at her door, checking the doorknob.

“It was super suspicious and definitely seems planned,” said Lee.

This wasn’t the first time the man had stopped by in the wee hours of the night.

Lee reported it to her apartment complex. She was told this is common in newer apartments because people will try to steal the appliances or stay warm in the cold winter months.

“He was just going about and checking to see if the apartments possibly unlocked so he could get in and get the new appliances,” said Lee.

Just this week, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a truck involved in several burglaries at homes under construction in Hazel Green where appliances have been stolen.

Madison County Sheriff Warning (GRAY)

Burglaries jump in the months of December and January.

Huntsville Police Officer Lt. Grady Thigpen has some advice to keep your home safe while you may be away traveling.

“Find out if you have a local community watch group. If you do talk to them and find out if they can keep an eye on the house. Keep your home well lit, leave a light or two on, or if you have friends and family that can come by and periodically check on the house do so,” said Thigpen.

Other advice from police:

Plan ahead: Ask the post office to hold your mail and have a friend or family member remove packages from your doorstep.

Avoid hiding spots: Do not leave spare keys outside your home.

Also, register your alarm system through the city of Huntsville.

