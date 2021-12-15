Deals
Former Jackson County teacher arrested on sex abuse charges released on bond

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man arrested on Monday for having sexual contact with a student was released on $201,000 bond Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 52-year-old Scotty Berlin Baugh worked at Woodville High School and another school in Jackson County. We are told Baugh resigned on Oct. 8.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Jail website, Baugh was in the Jackson County Jail charged with sexual offenses involving a child. Baugh is also charged with being a school employee in sexual contact with a student.

The indictments WAFF uncovered Wednesday morning, list one victim between 12 and 16 years old, another under 12 years-old, and a third was described as “under 19″. This could be three victims, or it could be one victim over the course of several years. The indictment does not make it clear in order to protect the identity of the victim or victims. One indictment also notes Baugh was an employee at Paint Rock Valley School at the time of at least one of the allegations. That school closed in 2018.

Baugh’s arraignment is set for Jan. 12.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said this incident does not involve a current student and that it did not take place at school.

This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for more details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges released on bond
