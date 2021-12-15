First Christian Church of Decatur donating trailer of supplies to donate to Kentucky tornado victims

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A church in River City is stepping up to help survivors in Kentucky, by working to fill a trailer of supplies to take there this Thursday.

First Christian Church in Decatur is hoping people come by Wednesday to drop off donations. (WAFF)

First Christian Church in Decatur is hoping people will stop by Wednesday to drop off donations. They are asking for things like snacks, tarps, blankets, and personal hygiene items.

The pastor of the church just moved to Alabama from Kentucky after Thanksgiving, so this tragedy really hit home for him.

“We thought the least we could do is do what we preach and give Christmas away. So I thought, ‘hey, I’ll rent me a UHAUL, they donated the UHAUL for us and we’re loading it up and hopefully we’ll have more than enough to take this trip,” Bill Clement said.

They are driving the trailer to Kentucky on Thursday. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.