Business owner responds to teen shot in head in Langston

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are investigating an incident where a young woman was found walking in a wooded area with a gunshot wound in her head.

“We saw the ambulance and the county go right behind them and go up the Gap, but we didn’t know what was going on until Sunday,” said Vickey Colburn.

Colburn has owned the Langston Quick Stop Store for 15 years. She was working when she saw first responders and law enforcement drive by on Langston Gap Road Saturday morning.

Deputies said that’s where 18-year-old Rachel Hastings was found walking with a gunshot wound to her head after someone spotted her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“It’s shocking, and I think it has shocked everybody, and I think it has shocked everybody. It’s just sad,” said Colburn.

Colburn said a crime like this is not common in the community, and traffic is slow during the winter. But she said she is thankful that someone was in the right place at the right time to help save Hastings’s life.

“It just broke my heart, and our thoughts and prayers are with the little girl and her family,” said Colburn.

A spokesman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said that the incident is being investigated as attempted murder. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Rachel Hastings is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

