Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

2022-2023 ASHAA football realignment set, 10 North Alabama high school teams reclassify

2022-2023 ASHAA Football realignment set
By Carl Prather
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State Champions from seasons past, join North Alabama schools in the latest AHSAA realignment for the 2022-2023 seasons.

The Fyffe Red Devils who had a Class 3A State Championship two seasons ago return to Class 2A where they won four state Championships. Fyffe will join Collinsville, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section, and Whitesburg Christian in Class 2A Region 7.

The Panthers of Mars Hill Bible School will move to Class 3A after being at the 1A level just three seasons ago. Mars Hill won a State Title at the Class 2A level in 2020. The Colbert County Indians will also make the jump to Class 3A next season in Class 3A Region 8.

Madison Academy will also join Class 3A, dropping from Class 4A where they were number one in the state most of last season. The Mustangs will join Class 3A Region 7 with Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Danville, JB Pennington, Susan Moore and Vinemont.

Class 6A

Lee (5A, Region 8)

Mae Jemison (5A, Region 8)

Class 5A

Arab (Class 6A, Region 7)

Scottsboro (Class 6A, Region 7)

Class 4A

East Lawrence (Class 3A, Region 8)

Class 3A

Madison Academy (Class 4A, Region 7)

Colbert County (Class 2A, Region 8)

Mars Hill Bible (Class 2A, Region 8)

Class 2A

Collinsville (Class 3A, Region 7)

Fyffe (Class 3A, Region 7)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
Scotty Baugh
Former Jackson County teacher arrested on sex abuse charges involving a student
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

2022-2023 ASHAA football realignment set
2022-2023 ASHAA football realignment set
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is announced a new event to the 2022 calendar, the Sand...
Tide, Gamecocks compete in Sand Mountain Showdown
Sand Mountain Showdown scheduled for March 2022
Major softball announcement for Sand Mountain; More on Bo Nix after entering transfer portal
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins