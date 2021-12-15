2022-2023 ASHAA football realignment set, 10 North Alabama high school teams reclassify

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State Champions from seasons past, join North Alabama schools in the latest AHSAA realignment for the 2022-2023 seasons.

The Fyffe Red Devils who had a Class 3A State Championship two seasons ago return to Class 2A where they won four state Championships. Fyffe will join Collinsville, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section, and Whitesburg Christian in Class 2A Region 7.

The Panthers of Mars Hill Bible School will move to Class 3A after being at the 1A level just three seasons ago. Mars Hill won a State Title at the Class 2A level in 2020. The Colbert County Indians will also make the jump to Class 3A next season in Class 3A Region 8.

Madison Academy will also join Class 3A, dropping from Class 4A where they were number one in the state most of last season. The Mustangs will join Class 3A Region 7 with Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Danville, JB Pennington, Susan Moore and Vinemont.

Class 6A

Lee (5A, Region 8)

Mae Jemison (5A, Region 8)

Class 5A

Arab (Class 6A, Region 7)

Scottsboro (Class 6A, Region 7)

Class 4A

East Lawrence (Class 3A, Region 8)

Class 3A

Madison Academy (Class 4A, Region 7)

Colbert County (Class 2A, Region 8)

Mars Hill Bible (Class 2A, Region 8)

Class 2A

Collinsville (Class 3A, Region 7)

Fyffe (Class 3A, Region 7)

