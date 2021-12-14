Deals
Warmer temps ahead with increasing rain chances

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, ALA. (WAFF) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows staying mild in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be the last very nice and dry day across North Alabama with highs just shy of 70s degrees. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s and more humidity.

Additional showers will be likely for next weekend with temps cooling back into the low 50s by Sunday. The week leading up to Christmas looks to be seasonal with temps in the 50s and chances for rain showers.

