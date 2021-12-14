Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Utility crews working power outage

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says its Electric Operations team is responding to a power outage Tuesday.

The outage is in South Huntsville impacting customers from Martin Road south to Cameron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.

Officials say service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
Scotty Baugh
Former Jackson County teacher arrested on sex abuse charges involving a student
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also involved in previous child abuse cases
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two pedestrians were killed in New Market Monday...
Two pedestrians killed Monday
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman