Utility crews working power outage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says its Electric Operations team is responding to a power outage Tuesday.

The outage is in South Huntsville impacting customers from Martin Road south to Cameron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.

Officials say service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.

