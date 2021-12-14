Trump has slight edge over Biden in Harvard poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new poll released by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University shows former President Donald Trump is still very much the leader of the GOP and has a slight edge over President Joe Biden.

The survey, which was conducted online from November 30 to December 2, showed that Trump has a 3% lead over Biden if the election were held today. Men still support Trump more with a 7% lead, according to the poll and women support Trump and Biden equally However, the poll showed a big surprise with rural voters overwhelmingly choosing Biden over Trump with a 33% lead. Suburban and urban voters also gave Biden a strong lead. Only 8% of those asked didn’t know who they would vote for, the poll showed.

According to this survey, the country is split right down the middle on which party they would vote for if they had to today. The demographics look very similar to the previous question on which candidate they would choose besides one, rural voters. 58% of rural voters would choose the GOP compared to 26% voting for democrats.

Is America heading in the right direction?

The poll also asked respondents who they would choose if the Republican presidential primary was held today. Trump won overwhelmingly with 67% of the vote. Former vice president Mike Pence came in second with just 9%, according to the survey. However, when asked who they would choose if Trump didn’t run, Florida Governor Ron Desantis led with 30% with Pence in second with 25%.

Biden is still the frontrunner for the Democratic party. He led with 36% and Vice President trailed in second with 16%. The survey also asked respondents what if Biden did not run and Harris was in first with 31% and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came in second with 15%, according to the poll.

The poll showed that Americans overall agree that the country is not on the right track. 56% of respondents said the country is on the wrong track while just 35% said the country was. The surprising fact was just how much each party has shifted their views since Biden got into office. In March 2021, 73% of Democrats said the country was heading in the right way but by November, only 60% believed that statement. Independents mirrored that 13% drop but Republicans did not. Since Biden has been in office, only 6% more GOP voters say the country is heading the wrong way.

Build Back Better hasn’t helped Biden so far

All across the board, Biden is receiving bad reception of how he has handled the economy, according to the Harvard survey. 55% of Democrats say he is handling it well while just 24% of independents and 16% of Republicans agree.

Biden’s approval rating has not improved and remains in the mid-40s, according to the poll. The survey showed that not even the passage of the first part of the administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan boosted his approval ratings.

The president’s low approval rating is causing some panic as the mid-term election is less than a year away. However, Biden’s approval rating is only 3% lower than former President George W. Bush’s approval rating before he was reelected in 2004 and still higher than Trump’s before his loss in 2020, according to Gallup polls. Still, these are not the numbers Democrats would like to see this close to a very important mid-term election that could give control of Congress back to the GOP.

