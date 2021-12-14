Tide, Gamecocks compete in Sand Mountain Showdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is announcing a new event to the 2022 calendar, the Sand Mountain Showdown, an in-state matchup softball game between Jacksonville State University (JSU) and the University of Alabama. The game will take place on March 30, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale at www.sandmountainpark.com. There will be a limited number of spectators permitted at this event, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase tickets now.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Sand Mountain Showdown with Coach Murphy and his program at Alabama, JSU head coach Jana McGinnis said. This is first-class facility is in a part of our state where softball has grown over the years. Participating in this game will be a thrill for our student-athletes, our alumni, and our fans. It is going to be a great night for the community and the game of softball.”

“We are so excited to take our show on the road to Albertville, University of Alabama head coach Pat Murphy said. The park is amazing, and the people have already been so hospitable to us. We have so much respect for JSU and Coach McGinnis. It’s an honor to get the chance to play them at Sand Mountain Park.”

“We can’t wait to welcome these two outstanding programs, their families, and fans to our City,” said the Honorable Tracy Honea, Mayor, of the City of Albertville. In the early “dreaming” stages of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, as we were imagining all the opportunities a park with facilities and venues of this caliber could bring to the community and the Northeast Alabama region, these are the type of concepts we envisioned having a shot at. It’s an honor, thanks to our fantastic team and great event co-stakeholders like JSU and the University of Alabama, to see Sand Mountain Park doing exactly what it was built and designed to do—which is to dramatically improve the health and economic vitality of the Sand Mountain Region. We also like to have a little fun while doing it, and this event will certainly prove to be just that. Very exciting,” continued Mayor Honea.

Patrick O’Brien, general manager at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, said, “We are extremely proud to host two outstanding college softball programs at the park. The buzz around this event is high, and the game atmosphere will be tremendous. We are so excited to welcome these two incredibly successful college teams and their fans to one of the most superior softball venues in the country. Come Win the Day with us and watch some of the best college softball players in the nation right here in Albertville!”

