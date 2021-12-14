Students competing in Governor Ivey’s App Challege

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students with a creative mind and knack for technology all across Alabama will soon put their skills to the test.

The deadline to submit the applications is January 14. (Elisabeth Elgin)

Governor Ivey’s annual app challenge is underway!

The goal of the contest is to encourage students to learn about computer programming.

Right now students in grades K-12 are working on their own or with teams to build an app, yes, kindergarteners too.

Teachers will submit the finished product on behalf of the students for judging. Past winners have received cash prizes, and have met the Governor.

Last year’s high school winner was a senior from Athens High School. She says she’s proud to represent women working in STEM.

“We’re definitely a bit of a minority. High school, I was one of like two girls in those classes, so it was really cool to come out and kick butt in that. I really enjoyed it. It was really cool to come through and come up with something to build this app,” Elisabeth Elgin said.

Elgin says it was a challenging process, but she encourages everyone to try.

Teachers have until January 14 to submit the projects.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.