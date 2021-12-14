Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Staffing shortages hit North Alabama homeless shelters

“If they’re in the homeless camps getting by in the warmer weather, that poses really a severe risk if they can’t get into a shelter this time of year from the cold,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army of Decatur can’t reopen their emergency shelter for the winter due to an all too common issue - a shortage of staff. The organization says they are currently operating with half the number of employees needed, and have no employees for their emergency shelter program.

“It’s something I think we’re all feeling with this inflationary pressure leading to cost of living increases. Whether you’re a non-profit or for-profit, and of course that’s creating certain wage and staffing competition,” said North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Randall Stanley.

Stanley says they have not run into this issue yet, but they are concerned for the future. Stanley says homeless shelters in the winter are critical for those in need.

“Unfortunate as it is, if they’re in the homeless camps getting by in the warmer weather, that poses really a severe risk if they can’t get into a shelter this time of year from the cold,” said Stanley.

Hands Across Decatur Founder and Executive Director Sue Terrell says more shelters in the area are needed, and they have also seen a recent decrease in donations

“A lot of it I think is people are scared. People are scared to let go of that surplus income they may have had before because of COVID and now with a new type of COVID coming on, it’s the unknown all over again,” said Terrell.

Stanley says donations from the community, whether it be from individuals or from corporations, become especially important in light of these issues. On top of all of this, Stanley says he’s seen the homeless population increase.

“Increasing from people moving into the area for one, and then also just the economic stress that we’ve seen over the past couple of years,” said Stanley.

The Salvation Army says at this time, there is no way to determine a future reopening date for their shelter. Right now, their focus is their transitional housing, which gives homeless families with children temporary housing. The best way you can help the homeless population in your area during this critical time is to give donations to local organizations.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room
Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line

Latest News

During Monday’s Alabama Legislative Update, sponsored by the Huntsville Madison County Chamber,...
North Alabama lawmakers preview legislative session
Sunday night 300 people impacted from the tornadoes slept in shelters thanks to the Red Cross.
North Alabama Red Cross helping tornado victims
Governor Kay Ivey speaks at Decatur Rotary club
Governor Ivey talks Alabama hot topics at Decatur visit
Juvenile arrested afer home invasion, facing several charges