Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also involved in previous child abuse cases

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about the death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was found dead in Russell County, Ala. on Monday night after being reported missing from Columbus, Ga. earlier that morning.

37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with capital murder in connection to the case.

The sheriff says Holland’s mother reported the 5-year-old missing when she woke up Monday morning at her Bowman Street home in Columbus. Police issued a missing person alert for the child and later canceled it Monday night.

Kamarie Holland was found dead at the suspect’s abandoned home in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Phenix City, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor revealed at a press conference Tuesday morning. The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie Holland dead at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Kamarie Holland was found dead at the suspect's abandoned home in the 1000 block of 15th Street...
Kamarie Holland was found dead at the suspect’s abandoned home in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Phenix City.(Source: WTVM)

Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road in Phenix City Monday night. Authorities say he had been there about 30 minutes before the sheriff’s office arrived. Williams is a Phenix City resident, according to officials.

The child’s cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation, and the sheriff also believes the motive is sex abuse.

It was also revealed that the mother and the suspect knew each other; however, the sheriff says the two were not dating each other.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams is also involved with several child abuse cases, according to Sheriff Taylor. He was previously charged with abusing children in Phenix City and Columbus. He was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska, but that charge was dropped due to insufficient evidence, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Taylor says additional charges including capital murder during kidnapping and rape are forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. He is due in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

