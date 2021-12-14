Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate long-track tornado.

At least 15 people were killed, including a family.

Cierra Bryant says often talked to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown on Facebook Messenger. She says she didn’t think twice about Brown not responding, she knew Bowling Green lost power.

Bryant says she woke up Saturday morning to startling images.

“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said.

Seven people called that house a home.

“My mother-in-law’s truck was sitting in their living room. Where the living room would’ve been,” Bryant said.

Bryant says Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field. Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.

10-year-old Nolynn’s body was found on a neighbor’s property. 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa.

“Just praying that she’s found,” Bryant said.

Bryant says the family was loving, tight-knit and taught their kids to love other people.

