Seasonable start to your Tuesday with a warming trend all week long

Clearing out tonight!
Clearing out tonight!(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Good morning! Your Tuesday is starting off just around normal, but from here on out we warm up!

Temperatures this morning are back into the 30s for most Valley communities as skies are mostly clear. Unlike yesterday, frost is not as much of an obstacle this morning, but some communities are still seeing it. We’re looking at another above average day today with more sunshine as well. However, we will see a few more clouds this afternoon but overall, still great. Temperatures will likely be into the mid-60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The warmup will continue all week long with high temperatures getting back towards the 70s. We may fall just shy of the 70s on Wednesday, but there is a good chance we make it to the 70s on Thursday and Friday. Showers will move in late Thursday ahead of a front, but those will retreat to the north for the day on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible each day into early next week with falling temperatures over the weekend as well.

Next Tuesday is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice is at 9:58am Tuesday, December 21st.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

