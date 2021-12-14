Deals
Police say registered sex offender officiated youth recreational game

Alan Devon Ross was arrested by Decatur Police after it says he violated SORNA.
Alan Devon Ross was arrested by Decatur Police after it says he violated SORNA.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police say a registered sex offender was caught officiating a youth recreational team during a game this week.

According to officers, 54-year-old Alan Devon Ross was caught putting on a referee uniform inside a school and then officiating a youth recreational league on December 11. The alleged incident violates the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, police say.

Ross was arrested and charged with an adult sex offender crime on December 13, according to DPD. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Police say Ross was convicted of a sex crime in South Carolina back in August 2019. This subjected him to SORNA, according to officers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

