North Alabama Red Cross helping tornado victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members and volunteers with the Red Cross are helping tornado victims in six states.

Two volunteers from our region have been deployed, virtually. They are working from home, but assisting people in some of the hardest-hit areas.

There are dozens of volunteers from other chapters that have boots on the ground.

”We are setting up shelters, we are making sure people in the impacted areas have what they need. We’re driving through with food and water, tarps, things that they’re going to need, right now for basic survival,” said Red Cross Executive Director Khris Anderson.

Neighborhoods are no longer unrecognizable, it looks like a war zone. The results of the tornadoes left cities and towns in ruin.

But for those who use to call this area home, help is on the way. Whenever there’s destruction, look for the helpers. There are a lot of them at the Red Cross.

“There are two people who are already supporting and we’re really waiting for those preliminary numbers to come out and for the areas impacted to let us know their specific needs,” said Anderson.

If you’re touched by the video and are thankful you’re home wasn’t touched by the storm, leaders with the Red Cross say the best way to get involved, is to make a monetary donation.

“For the Red Cross and for every other response and disaster relief agency out there, the way that you can help is to provide financial assistance. When you provide financial assistance, you allow us to respond to the specific need of the community has. Maybe it’s water, maybe it’s tarps, maybe it’s shelter,” said Anderson.

Sunday night 300 people impacted by the tornadoes slept in shelters thanks to the Red Cross.

As of now, more Red Cross volunteers from here in North Alabama are getting ready to answer the call to serve, and help some of the thousands of people who are currently left without anything.

