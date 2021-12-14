Marshall County deputies searching for missing man

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the MCSO, Frankie William Spence has not been in contact with any family members or friends since summer. Deputies say Spence was last seen late summer/early fall riding a blue bike in the Lazy Creek area. He is described as a white male, 5′6″, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO’s at 256-582-2034.

