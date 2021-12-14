Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Marshall County deputies searching for missing man

Frankie William Spence
Frankie William Spence(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the MCSO, Frankie William Spence has not been in contact with any family members or friends since summer. Deputies say Spence was last seen late summer/early fall riding a blue bike in the Lazy Creek area. He is described as a white male, 5′6″, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO’s at 256-582-2034.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market
Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Scotty Baugh
Former Jackson County teacher arrested on sex abuse charges involving a student

Latest News

Land developments in Athens
Master plan for 32 acre land in Athens releases called Pryor Park
The deadline to submit the applications is January 14.
Students competing in Governor Ivey’s App Challege
Madison Baptist Association gathering volunteers to help with Kentucky disaster relief
Staffing shortages impacting homeless shelters
Staffing shortages hit North Alabama homeless shelters