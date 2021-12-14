Madison Baptist Association gathering volunteers to help with Kentucky disaster relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s going to take a lot of teamwork to get people in Kentucky back on their feet, and we found out Monday, a crew in Huntsville is getting geared up to help.

The call for help is out there, and the Madison Baptist Association is getting ready to answer.

“We can heat the water so that we can take care of as many people who need showers. Whether they’re survivors or whether they’re workers,” Carl Ratcliffe said.

Carl Ratcliffe, a disaster relief coordinator for the Madison Baptist Association, has been responding to natural disasters for over a decade.

He’s now in the process of going through the list of 350 local, certified volunteers to form a team to head to Kentucky.

“We have been put on alert, which means we get the equipment ready to roll, and now we are calling out the teams to see who’s available and how many people we can pull together,” Ratcliffe said.

“As many as we can, we’ll put on the road to serve the people there.”

Volunteers pay for their own gas to get there and are ready to jump into action.

“We have chain saw teams, we have shower teams, we have people that serve in our mass feeding units.”

Ratcliffe says seeing the disaster up close, takes him back to what it was like serving in the military.

“I served in southeast Asia. When you see the devastation it’s like seeing the bombs drop. You look to left, the right, in front of you, behind you and there’s nothing standing, or what is standing is ruble. So you have that sense of hopelessness. But because we go through training, because we’re ready to respond, then we know how to help the people start picking up the pieces.”

Ratcliffe says they don’t have a date to leave just yet, but we will let you know.

If you want to help you can donate directly to the Madison Baptist Association.

