It’s Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Jackson and Lawson Beasley have made quite a name for themselves since they first started playing music years ago in their childhood home.

The two brothers grew up in Madison and are now working and playing in Nashville with their band, The Beasley Brothers.

Every year, they make their way back to north Alabama for a special holiday show: Christmas Time With The Beasley Brothers. This year, they’re performing at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on Saturday, December 18th. The brothers are playing some Christmas classics as well as some fun holiday originals.

Payton Walker talked with the duo to hear about the Christmas tradition and their ties to the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

