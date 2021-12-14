Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Guntersville Elementary School students give back

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is covering your community in Guntersville, where students are giving back to those in need

Mrs. Heather Jones from Guntersville Elementary School said an elf from the North Pole challenged her first grade class to help others this holiday season.

Students and their families collected more than a dozen new coats, and over 40 new toys to donate to the Christmas Coalition.

Jones tells us her students were so excited to be able to help. Good job, students!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Monday morning wreck leaves two dead
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room
Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey speaks at Decatur Rotary club
Governor Ivey talks Alabama hot topics at Decatur visit
Scottsboro Police Office arrested on domestic violence charges
Scottsboro Police Office arrested on domestic violence charges
Students give back at Guntersville Elementary School
Students give back at Guntersville Elementary School
Student arrested at Albertville Middle School
Student arrested at Albertville Middle School