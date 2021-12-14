Guntersville Elementary School students give back

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is covering your community in Guntersville, where students are giving back to those in need

Mrs. Heather Jones from Guntersville Elementary School said an elf from the North Pole challenged her first grade class to help others this holiday season.

Students and their families collected more than a dozen new coats, and over 40 new toys to donate to the Christmas Coalition.

Jones tells us her students were so excited to be able to help. Good job, students!

