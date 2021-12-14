Governor Ivey talks Alabama hot topics at Decatur visit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey made her way to Decatur Monday! The Rotary Club of Decatur hosted the Governor at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and she spoke on several different topics.

“Through our collaborative efforts and support from cities like Decatur, Alabama has led a rock-solid economic foundation that no pandemic, natural disaster, or even an overreaching White House can tear down,” said Ivey.

The Governor cited the record amount of funds put toward education, calling Alabama’s youth the leaders of tomorrow.

“Bottom line, students must be able to be proficient readers in order to be successful,” said Ivey.

Ivey also spoke about the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure improvements and said she’s proud of the progress they’re making. Adding that the state is experiencing one of the strongest economic comebacks.

“Alabama has had the lowest unemployment rate in the southeastern united states and at 3.1%, we are eighth lowest in the country. Y’all, that’s huge,” said Ivey.

And of course, there was talk of Ivey’s effort to push back on vaccine mandates.

“I call this nonsense what it is, and that is an un-American, outrageous overreach,” said Ivey.

When it comes to the devastation deadly tornadoes have caused in nearby states, Ivey says Alabama has not received any official request for help, but they are ready and able if needed.

“I know a lot of individuals are already sending donations to nonprofits and red cross and other groups like that to help the victims. That was a tragic, tragic massive tornado,” said Ivey.

And as for Ivey’s upcoming reelection...

“I mean proof’s in the pudding, and I’m gonna stand strong on my record and work hard to get the message out,” said Ivey.

For the future, Ivey says she’s focusing on how they can tackle old problems and think of new solutions.

