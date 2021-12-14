Brooks and Britt neck and neck in latest poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new poll commissioned by the Alabama Forestry Association shows Representative Mo Brooks with a slight lead in a four-way race. However, when that race is narrowed down to just Brooks and campaign newcomer Katie Britt it shows a different story.

The poll, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, asked 500 Republican primary voters questions about the Senate primary race. When respondents were asked which of the four candidates they would choose, Brooks led with 31.4% of respondents saying he’s their top candidate. Britt came in a close second with 26.2% followed by Mike Durant with 16.6%.

Candidate Percentage of votes Mo Brooks 31.4% Katie Britt 26.2% Mike Durant 16.6% Jessica Taylor 4.0%

When pollsters narrowed down the candidates to just Brooks and Britt, the tides shifted. Britt led Brooks by over two percent in a narrowed-down race. The poll also asked respondents if they would rather choose a candidate with experience or someone new. 68.6% of respondents said they would want someone new rather than someone with experience.

Candidate Percentage of votes Katie Britt 38.8% Mo Brooks 36.6%

Voters also seemed to dislike Brooks more than Britt, according to the survey. When asked what their opinion was of each candidate, 21.4% of respondents said they had an unfavorable opinion of Brooks while only 10.4% held unfavorable opinions for Britt. However, 40% of voters said they had a favorable opinion of Britt compared to Brooks’ 55.8%.

Campaign changes

Earlier this month, Brooks announced that he was hiring more campaign staff. Robert Cahaly was hired as a senior adviser and pollster for the campaign, and Fred Davis was named the campaign’s new media strategist, according to a press release.

“These guys are the A-Team: Robert Cahaly understands the America-First agenda and the Trump voter better than anyone in the GOP today,” said Campaign Chairman Stan McDonald. “And Fred Davis is simply the best ad man in the business. He knows how to win in Alabama. After being divided in 2017, Alabama Trump conservatives are now united and looking forward to electing President Trump’s pick, Mo Brooks, to the United States Senate.”

The poll looked at how much grip former President Donald Trump had on Alabama voters. The former president is still clearly on the minds of respondents with 64% saying they want a candidate who shares Trump’s political agenda. Even with that majority, only 19% said they are voting for Brooks due to Trump’s endorsement. 38% said they are keeping an open mind.

Brooks was the first person to jump into the Senate race to replace retiring Senator Richard Shelby. Shelby announced his retirement back in February after first being elected to the position in 1986. Britt entered the race back in June.

In October, the Associated Press reported that Britt has been overwhelming her opponents in campaign fundraising. Britt has raised a total of $3.76 million for her campaign while Brooks raised a total of $1.79 million, according to AP.

The poll was conducted from December 6 to December 9. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.5%. If you would like to see the full survey click this link.

