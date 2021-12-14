Athens man charged with drug trafficking

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man is behind bars after being charged with drug trafficking.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 99 and Elk River Mills Road on Dec. 10. 35-year-old Robert Earl Lewis was pulled over and arrested by authorities after he was found to be in possession of nearly 60 grams of meth. He also has active warrants for criminal mischief, according to deputies.

60 grams of meth (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

“I am proud of the relationships we are building with our state and local partners to work together, to remove these dangerous drugs from our community,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “I am also thankful for our great investigators and deputies that work together to combat illegal drug activity safely and professionally in Limestone County. We continue to be grateful for our community support as we continue to serve you!”

Lewis was charged with drug trafficking; he is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

