26 lives gone too soon, 26 charities to keep their memory alive

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013 file photo, white roses with the faces of victims of the Sandy...
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013 file photo, white roses with the faces of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are attached to a telephone pole near the school on the one-month anniversary of the shooting that left 26 dead in Newtown, Conn. The second anniversary of the shooting is Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014 and the town is not holding any public commemoration ceremonies. First Selectman Pat Llodra and school Superintendent Joseph Erardi said the day will be marked through personal reflection and remembrance. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s been nine years since a horrific shooting at an elementary school in Newtown left a town, a state and an entire country heartbroken.

Twenty children and six staff members at the Sandy Hook School were killed on Dec. 14, 2012.

To keep their memory alive, Nelba Márquez-Greene, who lost her daughter Ana Grace in the shooting, posted a thread highlighting 26 charities, one for each person who died.

Organizations, state officials, and state agencies have been remembering the victims in their own way.

Sen Chris Murphy said his heart ached for the lives taken nine years ago, especially for the families who have had to live with the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.

“But my heart is also buoyed by examples of love and perseverance,” Murphy said. “After this tragedy, we saw the entire nation come together to rally behind Newtown. And we saw families who lost loved ones turn their grief into action, spearheading initiatives to prevent future tragedies. Their strength is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also lowered flags in Connecticut to half-staff.

