$23 million project at Huntsville Int’l Airport complete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A $23.5 million, 2.5 mile runway was completed at the Huntsville International Airport. Part of a 20 year master plan for airport expansion, the runway will allow large cargo planes to depart and land at the airport.

“We are 18th in the nation for air cargo,” said Mary Swanstrom, PR manager for the airport.

“We need that extra length to be able to get those big plans aloft and to service our international community.”

According to Swanstrom, the runway is the second longest in the Southeastern U.S.

The airport purchased an additional 1,100 acres of land to accommodate its expansion, bringing the property to over 8,000 acres. HSV plans to eventually have 5 runways available.

The 20 year and 50 year plans are in place to accommodate the growth of the Huntsville area in the coming decades.

“As our community grows, we require more support for economic development in our region, and we’ll be growing to accommodate that here at HSV,” said Swanstrom.

To view the airport’s master plans, click here.

