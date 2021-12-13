Deals
Warmer temps ahead, rain chances increase by end of week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies are expected this evening with a light south breeze keeping Tuesday morning temps a bit warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s. 

Tuesday will be fantastic for December standards with highs reaching the middle 60s, a few more clouds will push in late in the afternoon.  Wednesday will be the last very nice day across North Alabama with highs just shy of 70s degrees. 

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s and more humidity.  Additional showers will be likely for next weekend with temps cooling back into the low 50s by Sunday. 

The week leading up to Christmas looks to be seasonal with temps in the 50s and chances for rain showers.

