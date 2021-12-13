Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was found shot in the head Saturday morning after reports of a woman staggering near a woodline.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told 48 News deputies received a call about a woman who was staggering near the wood line on Langston Gap Road and appeared to be injured.

When deputies arrived, they located a female who they later identified as 18-year-old Rachel Hastings of Scottsboro. Hastings was transported to a local hospital where it was discovered she had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office investigations division has opened an investigation. Investigators are treating this as an attempted murder case, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Monday morning wreck leaves two dead
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Generic image of crash scene
Man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Shooting investigation opened in Hartselle

Latest News

FBI offering reward for info into Jelani Day’s death
Ryan Manning is facing two domestic violence charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
48's Megan Plotka gives a look into Huntsville's growing homeless population.
Huntsville’s growth potentially leading to rising homeless population
48's Megan Plotka shows us how local non-profits are getting an economic boost.
Local Non-profits receive grant to help Huntsville homeless