Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was found shot in the head Saturday morning after reports of a woman staggering near a woodline.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told 48 News deputies received a call about a woman who was staggering near the wood line on Langston Gap Road and appeared to be injured.

When deputies arrived, they located a female who they later identified as 18-year-old Rachel Hastings of Scottsboro. Hastings was transported to a local hospital where it was discovered she had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office investigations division has opened an investigation. Investigators are treating this as an attempted murder case, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.