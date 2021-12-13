Scottsboro Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro Police Officer was arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Manning, 32, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers found that they had enough evidence to charge Manning with willful abuse of a child and domestic violence second-degree.

Manning was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

We have reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department.

