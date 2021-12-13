Deals
Jackson County teacher arrested on sex abuse charges involving a student

Scotty Baugh
Scotty Baugh(Jackson County Sheriff's Jail Website)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested on Monday for having sexual contact with a student.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 52-year-old Scotty Berlin Baugh worked at Woodville High School and another school in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Jail website, Baugh is in the Jackson County Jail charged with sexual offenses involving a child. Baugh is also charged with being a school employee in sexual contact with a student.

This is a developing story. Stick with 48 News for more details.

