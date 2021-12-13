North Alabama tornado relief initiatives for Kentucky

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The images and videos of destruction you have seen from the series of tornadoes in Kentucky have inspired people in North Alabama to get involved.

From Hazel Green to Danville and everywhere in between people are saying they either know someone impacted by the tornadoes this weekend, or they remember back in 2011 when the deadly tornadoes hit here and they wished they could have had just a bottle of water.

That is what inspires them to lend a helping hand.

“It goes on for miles and miles and they can’t just hop down the street and life is normal. It is messed up for a wide area,” said The owner of Top Notch Buildings LLC, Nathan Robbins, who knows people affected in the storms.

A series of tornadoes left a trail of destruction with the hardest-hit state being Kentucky.

Now, North Alabamians are gearing up to haul donations to those left with nothing…

“We need like everything, especially ways to stay warm, blankets and clothes,” said Robbins.

Robbins is collecting donations at the Danville and Athens locations to haul to Mayfield, Kentucky at the end of this week.

“We are not turning anything down. As long as it is a nonperishable item we will fit it,” said Robbins.

Matt and Tammy Smith are also hauling a full trailer to Kentucky.

After Tammy made a Facebook post online the Smith’s say the response has been so incredible.

They may be headed to Kentucky sooner than expected.

“We were hoping by the end of this week. By the way, it is looking like it may be sooner than that. It may be tomorrow for all I know,” said Smith.

Smith says people from several areas have reached out to help Kentucky.

“Somebody reached out to us on Facebook from Louisiana. Obviously, they have been through a lot with the hurricane. They wanted to help so they actually ordered it through Walmart and it was delivered here to us,” said Smith.

A true act of selflessness always sparks another.

“We have been blessed. My line of business and line of work people help us so it started from that,” said Smith.

