Monday morning wreck leaves two dead

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a Monday morning wreck in New Market, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell us the wreck happened on Oscar Patterson Road, between Butler and Coleman Road, at about 6 a.m.

There is no information about the victims or how the wreck occurred at this time.

About one mile of Oscar Patterson is closed as crews clear the scene. State troopers are assisting deputies.

