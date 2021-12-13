Man facing many charges after traffic stop, brief foot chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a foot chase.

Randall Gean Jarrett, 25, was arrested by deputies on December 7, according to LCSO. Deputies say that they witnessed an SUV violate a traffic law and began a traffic stop on December 7. When the deputies approached the car, they saw that the passenger, who was later identified as Jarrett, had alcoholic beverages between his legs and appeared extremely nervous. After he exited the vehicle, deputies asked if they could pat him down for weapons for the safety of the deputies. Jarrett told the deputies no and when they asked a second time, Jarrett said, “It isn’t mine,” as he reached for his waistband. Deputies quickly removed A handgun from Jarrett’s waist band and asked why he tried to hide the gun. Deputies say he told them he had recently served six years for aggravated assault.

As deputies began to place Jarrett in handcuffs, he bolted and began running. After a brief foot chase, deputies took him into custody.

Jarett has been charged with Open Container, Receiving Stolen Property and Attempting to Elude. Jarrett was released on a $4,000 bond.

