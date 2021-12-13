Local Non-profits receive grant to help Huntsville homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten non-profits in Huntsville just got a total of half a million dollars. This is the second year they got money from the Emergency Solutions Grant.

It’s federal money allocated to states by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help alleviate homelessness. In Alabama, it’s distributed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Huntsville’s Community Development Department chose how it would split up the $500,000 grant. They chose non-profits whose purposes range from collecting data about the city’s homeless community to the people getting out into the field to deliver a variety of services.

Each organization got $15,000 to $100,000 from the emergency solutions grant.

First Stop got the most money with $100,000. Executive Director, Jennifer Geist said last year they got $174,000.

She said the grant had more money overall and lasted 18 months. This one lasts just a year and starts in March 2022.

Geist says she uses the money to financially support several programs including hiring an engagement team to get emergency services out in the field to unhoused people. The team is made up of a case manager, mental health professional and medical provider. She said she will have to let the nurse practitioner go and replace them with an EMT because of the pay cut.

“We’re just trying to figure out how we can provide the services in a different way. And so I mentioned about having an employee that’s an EMT,” Geist said. “They can do some of the medical things that we may not need a higher level like nurse practitioner to do, that’s more highly compensated as well. So, we’re kind of really able to use the funds in a more effective way.”

The Huntsville City Council approved these funds on December 2.

